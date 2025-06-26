MFG Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

MFG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000. Expand Energy accounts for approximately 1.9% of MFG Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXE stock opened at $119.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.02 and a 200-day moving average of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $123.35.

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Expand Energy had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is currently -42.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Expand Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on Expand Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expand Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.55.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

