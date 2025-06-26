Bank of Stockton Cuts Position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 618.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 528.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

Stryker Stock Up 1.5%

Stryker stock opened at $392.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.31.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

