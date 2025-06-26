Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Upgraded to Outperform at William Blair

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Finviz reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of ELAN opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $18.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,900,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,274 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

