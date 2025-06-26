TigerOak Management L.L.C. Invests $263,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $988,950,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $750,572,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,425 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Snowflake by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,968,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 930,132.6% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,785 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $221.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.77. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $225.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $172.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.22.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $85,174.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,404,008.15. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,610 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.87, for a total value of $547,760.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 557,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,968,106.32. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 597,248 shares of company stock worth $121,549,799. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

