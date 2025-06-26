Value Partners Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 127,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,000. TotalEnergies makes up approximately 0.7% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,387 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,425,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,917,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after purchasing an additional 265,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,058,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,193,000 after purchasing an additional 196,277 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a $0.7108 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

