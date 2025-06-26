Wealth Effects LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wealth Effects LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $202.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.22.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

