Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,307 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Devon Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $49.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Devon Energy from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

