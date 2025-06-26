Security National Bank Has $200,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 83.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after buying an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after buying an additional 1,672,314 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,010,000 after purchasing an additional 311,671 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,223,000 after purchasing an additional 601,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,064 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5%

VTV stock opened at $174.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.35. The firm has a market cap of $278.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

