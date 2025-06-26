Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $126,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $174.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.35. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $278.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

