SFG Wealth Management LLC. Acquires Shares of 33,111 Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 320.7% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 121.1% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ares Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $23.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

