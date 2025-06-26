Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.07, but opened at $62.51. Upstart shares last traded at $63.40, with a volume of 3,212,256 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPST. Stephens started coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Upstart to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.42.

Get Upstart alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UPST

Upstart Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.27.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $2,504,603.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,627.54. The trade was a 44.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $634,658.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 311,356 shares in the company, valued at $14,624,391.32. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,450 shares of company stock worth $5,759,917. 16.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.