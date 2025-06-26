Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.67, but opened at $11.35. Recruit shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 16,240 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Recruit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Recruit Trading Up 0.3%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

