DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.86, but opened at $3.07. DeFi Technologies shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 944,267 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DEFT. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on DeFi Technologies from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Maxim Group upped their price target on DeFi Technologies from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded DeFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

DeFi Technologies Stock Down 4.3%

DeFi Technologies Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of $969.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 5.25.

DeFi Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

