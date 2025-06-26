Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $180.07, but opened at $199.66. Kingdee International Software Group shares last traded at $199.77, with a volume of 120 shares changing hands.
Kingdee International Software Group Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.01.
About Kingdee International Software Group
Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kingdee International Software Group
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Strong Growth, Not Hype
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- FedEx Stock Is at Its Bottom—And It May Be Time to Buy
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Deere & Co.: A Quiet Industrial Leader Gaining Steam
Receive News & Ratings for Kingdee International Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingdee International Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.