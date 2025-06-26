Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $180.07, but opened at $199.66. Kingdee International Software Group shares last traded at $199.77, with a volume of 120 shares changing hands.

Kingdee International Software Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.01.

About Kingdee International Software Group

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

See Also

