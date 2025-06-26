ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 3660843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Down 1.2%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXU. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at about $840,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

