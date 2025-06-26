Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.03 and last traded at $44.03, with a volume of 568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Halma to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Halma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Halma from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

