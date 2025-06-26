Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), Zacks reports. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.85%. Orion Energy Systems updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ OESX opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

