Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), Zacks reports. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.85%. Orion Energy Systems updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ OESX opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Orion Energy Systems
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- FedEx Stock Is at Its Bottom—And It May Be Time to Buy
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Deere & Co.: A Quiet Industrial Leader Gaining Steam
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Analysts Supercharge AMD Stock Ahead of Q2 AI Catalyst
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.