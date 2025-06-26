Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Announces Earnings Results

Telecom Plus (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 119.20 ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Telecom Plus had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 31.35%.

Telecom Plus Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Telecom Plus stock opened at GBX 1,940.80 ($26.52) on Thursday. Telecom Plus has a 12-month low of GBX 1,580 ($21.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,100 ($28.69). The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,971.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,793.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Telecom Plus in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,600 ($35.52) price target for the company.

About Telecom Plus

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

