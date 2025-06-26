Volex (LON:VLX) Trading 14.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) shot up 14.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 394 ($5.38) and last traded at GBX 362.47 ($4.95). 5,473,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 741% from the average session volume of 651,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315.50 ($4.31).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Volex from GBX 430 ($5.88) to GBX 340 ($4.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £846.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 274.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 272.35.

Volex plc (AIM: VLX) is a driving force in integrated manufacturing for mission-critical applications and a global leader in power and data connectivity solutions. Our diverse operations support international blue-chip customers in five key sectors: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electricals, Medical, Complex Industrial Technology and Off-Highway.

