JPMorgan Emerg E, ME & Africa Sec (LON:JEMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

JPMorgan Emerg E, ME & Africa Sec (LON:JEMA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.04 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. JPMorgan Emerg E, ME & Africa Sec had a net margin of 57.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%.

JPMorgan Emerg E, ME & Africa Sec Trading Down 1.4%

LON:JEMA opened at GBX 222.29 ($3.04) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £90.25 million, a P/E ratio of 73.37 and a beta of 1.33. JPMorgan Emerg E, ME & Africa Sec has a 12 month low of GBX 84 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 300 ($4.10). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 241.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 232.64.

Get JPMorgan Emerg E ME & Africa Sec alerts:

JPMorgan Emerg E, ME & Africa Sec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

JPMorgan Emerging Europe Middle East & Africa Securities Plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerg E ME & Africa Sec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerg E ME & Africa Sec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.