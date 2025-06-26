JPMorgan Emerg E, ME & Africa Sec (LON:JEMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

JPMorgan Emerg E, ME & Africa Sec (LON:JEMA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.04 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. JPMorgan Emerg E, ME & Africa Sec had a net margin of 57.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%.
JPMorgan Emerg E, ME & Africa Sec Trading Down 1.4%
LON:JEMA opened at GBX 222.29 ($3.04) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £90.25 million, a P/E ratio of 73.37 and a beta of 1.33. JPMorgan Emerg E, ME & Africa Sec has a 12 month low of GBX 84 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 300 ($4.10). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 241.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 232.64.
JPMorgan Emerg E, ME & Africa Sec Company Profile
