Balefire LLC Has $796,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Balefire LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 7,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $114.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Arete Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.13.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

