Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of MSI opened at $419.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.56. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $380.72 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.25.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

