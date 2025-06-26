SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Balefire LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Balefire LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Balefire LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Balefire LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000. TigerOak Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. now owns 124,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $133.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.53. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $144.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.80.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

