KPP Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 41,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $833,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 3.0%

IFRA stock opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

