Balefire LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Balefire LLC lessened its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 0.9% of Balefire LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,928.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,224,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,235,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,621,000 after buying an additional 1,156,735 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,299,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,323 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,801,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 401,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $104,132,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.66. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $53.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.66.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

