Balefire LLC Buys New Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Balefire LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 56,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TigerOak Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. now owns 152,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 196,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 32,370 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 780,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,165,000 after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

