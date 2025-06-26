Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lowered by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,361 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 4.0% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $60,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $541.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.71. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $543.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

