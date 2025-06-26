Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.6% of Nvest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $541.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $505.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.71. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $543.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

