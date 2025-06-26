Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $133.49 Million Stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 155,619 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.37% of The Hartford Insurance Group worth $133,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,340,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 14,049.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,424,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,761,930,000 after buying an additional 1,413,945 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,761,000 after buying an additional 735,170 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 11,904.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 631,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 626,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,256,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HIG. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $124.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.16 and a 1 year high of $132.09.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Insider Activity

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,385,250. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $129,690.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,279.24. This represents a 63.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.