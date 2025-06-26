Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,195 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 36,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of FV opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $63.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.75.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

