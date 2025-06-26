Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 1.1% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DLK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 25.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 51.4% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 7,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Melius Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Argus set a $510.00 target price on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Baird R W cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $506.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

