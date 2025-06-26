TI Trust Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TI Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of TI Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 178,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,819,000 after purchasing an additional 35,058 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $829,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.96 and its 200-day moving average is $108.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.85 and a twelve month high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

