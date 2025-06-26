AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Holdings Lowered by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,025 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.9%

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $10.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.29.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.71 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 15.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donna Blank sold 17,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $149,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,291.15. This trade represents a 16.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 48,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $420,497.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,691,421 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,362.70. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,039 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

