TI Trust Inc. Has $399,000 Stake in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE)

TI Trust Inc. lowered its position in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in FirstEnergy by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 48,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,584,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FirstEnergy

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $516,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,514.57. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.