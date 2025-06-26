Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Arete

Stock analysts at Arete began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Arete’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TXN. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $205.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.24 and its 200 day moving average is $182.31. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a market capitalization of $186.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,048,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

