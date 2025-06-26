Capasso Planning Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,501 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLHY. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 761,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 654,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,604,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,355,000.

Get Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF alerts:

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Price Performance

FLHY stock opened at $24.21 on Thursday. Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87.

About Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.