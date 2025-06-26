KG&L Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 93.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,875 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NIKE by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,749,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,915,110,000 after buying an additional 347,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,857,389,000 after buying an additional 2,288,627 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,126,288,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NIKE by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,690,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,111,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,641 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $60.84 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Williams Trading reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

