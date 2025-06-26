MFG Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $506.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $498.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Melius upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Argus set a $510.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.19.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

