AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $275.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. AeroVironment updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.800-3.000 EPS.

AeroVironment Trading Up 21.6%

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $234.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 151.58 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $102.25 and a 12 month high of $250.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVAV. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AeroVironment stock. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

