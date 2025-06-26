Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,258 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $233,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE LLY opened at $792.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $782.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $800.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $751.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

