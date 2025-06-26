Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,576,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,064,682,000 after acquiring an additional 376,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,018,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,783,000 after acquiring an additional 257,465 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,379,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,672 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,954,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,640,000 after acquiring an additional 335,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,005,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,783.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $664,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,552,957.15. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $88.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.19.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

