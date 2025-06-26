AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 2,059 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,455 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.8% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $30,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in Adobe by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.75.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $387.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.76 and a 200-day moving average of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $165.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

