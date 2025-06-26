Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Has $461,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000.

Get Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ VPLS opened at $77.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.65. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.95 and a 1 year high of $79.75.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3041 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.