Onyx Financial Advisors LLC Buys 25,950 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Onyx Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,950 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,753,000. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6,022.9% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 677,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 666,799 shares during the period. United Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,267,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,660,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,301,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

