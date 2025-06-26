DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 334.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 197,115 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of DuPont de Nemours worth $19,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,596,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,552,961,000 after purchasing an additional 353,010 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,894,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,683,000 after purchasing an additional 483,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,931,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 690,218 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,413,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,276,000 after purchasing an additional 336,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,107,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,909,000 after purchasing an additional 417,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:DD opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of -358.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -863.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

