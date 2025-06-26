Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.64 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,080,000 after acquiring an additional 460,808 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,378,000 after purchasing an additional 422,237 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,094,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,239,000 after buying an additional 454,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,118 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,417,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $333.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.73 and a 200-day moving average of $319.02. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $337.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

