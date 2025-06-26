Value Partners Investments Inc. Takes $3.53 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in General Mills by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.66 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average is $58.57.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

