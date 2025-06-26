Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,413,809,000 after buying an additional 171,712 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,617,081,000 after purchasing an additional 375,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,287,823,000 after purchasing an additional 175,596 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $5,019,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total transaction of $39,762,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,948,144. This represents a 33.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,660 shares of company stock valued at $209,802,025. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Cfra Research raised Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,172.73.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,275.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $542.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,169.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,018.04. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,298.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

