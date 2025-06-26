Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,380 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $22,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 762.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV opened at $92.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.68. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $83.55 and a one year high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

