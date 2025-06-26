Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $559.72 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $531.80 and a 200-day moving average of $533.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

